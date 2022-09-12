Despite grey clouds a large number of visitors enjoyed a range of activities. There was something for everyone to enjoy either as a spectator or to take part in.

Punch and Judy is always popular with the younger visitors along with a bouncy castle. Face painting was as usual hugely successful with children.

Mat from Let's Circus wowed spectators with his fire and hoop acts along with his banter.

The dog show is a big favourite with all ages while the terrier races provide a lot of fun.

The marquee was busy with wonderful displays of flowers and vegetables along with baking, photographs and amazing walking sticks.

Crafts were well represented with a wide range of different items on display and to purchase.

The village hall catering team provided teas and coffee with delicious homemade sandwiches, savoury bites and cakes.

1. Pillow fighting A pillow fighting contest. Photo: Len Smith Photo Sales

2. Trophy winners Trophy winners. Photo: Len Smith Photo Sales

3. Sheep Ingram Sheep Show. Photo: Len Smith Photo Sales

4. Dog show The dog show proved popular. Photo: Len Smith Photo Sales