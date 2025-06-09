In pictures: Alnwick Spoonfest raises vital funds for children’s rugby charity despite rain

Festival-goers braved the rain for the annual Alnwick Spoonfest – raising important funds for children’s rugby charity.

Hosted by Alnwick Rugby Club on June 7, highlights included tribute bands Planet Abba and Ed Sheeran, Howay the Lads and talented local actor and singer Lewis Denny.

All funds raised go directly to Wooden Spoon who dedicate their time to positively transforming the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage, through rugby.

Wooden Spoon Northumberland chair, Iain Stewart, said: “We are so grateful for the support this year. Spoonfest drew visitors from across Northumberland, Newcastle, Durham and Darlington with overnight campers from Scotland and around the UK.

"Special thanks to everyone who made it all happen including sponsors Alncom, who for the second year running stepped in to support us throughout.”

Lewis Denny added: “No-one parties like they do in the North East! Seeing so many friends, family and people I grew up with is wonderful. Alnwick will always have a special place in my heart.”

