Impressive variety of talent on show in Warkworth

Never mind Britain’s Got Talent – Warkworth – not forgetting Amble and Alnwick of course - has an impressive variety of talent, as was proved by the recent Warkworth Drama Group show.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:19pm

Staged at the Memorial Hall over two evenings, the show raised hundreds of pounds in aid of Warkworth Ukraine Support Group, Harbour Lights Community Choir and Warkworth Drama Group.

The Drama Group is also hoping the event will encourage more people to get involved in its activities, whether taking part in productions, on stage or behind the scenes, social activities and play-reading sessions.

The evening’s entertainment began with a performance from Harbour Lights Community choir, followed by young dancers from the Alnwick Academy of Dance.

David Gair, Amy Miller-Trotter and the Harbour Lights Choir.

    Two Rowan Atkinson comedy monologues were skilfully performed by Andrew Wharton, and Sarah Mitchell got the audience participation going with her delightful Halloween-themed story.

    But the emphasis of the show was on music in widely varied styles; the show’s organiser, Norma Arthur, singing Old-time Music Hall songs, Diane Maughan songs from the shows, David Gair, in his stage debut, accompanying his songs on guitar, and Amble duo Carol and John Bird on vocals and keyboard.

    Giving the evening a Geordie flavour were Gill Lyons and Joyce Quinn, playing some well-loved local melodies on the Northumbrian small pipes.

    Special mention must go to the young singers; Amy Miller-Trotter playing guitar and singing contemporary songs, and 17-year-old Teddy Cuthbert, amazing us all with his joyous vaudeville songs.

    The show, compered by Colin Heathcote, was a really uplifting tonic. Even Simon Cowell would have had a smile on his face as he left the Memorial Hall.

