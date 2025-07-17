Hundreds of people enjoy Picnic in the Park 2025 in Morpeth
Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) once again invited town residents and those from further afield to come along to the free family fun day out in Carlisle Park.
It guaranteed a range of attractions to keep all the family entertained during the event, which took place on Sunday, July 13.
On a packed afternoon in and around the park’s paddling pool, there were children’s games, music from KEVI’s Steel Pans band, dancing, a magician and all manner of stalls.
There were also countryside special events, an art project, dancing, and, of course, a free barbecue to enjoy – plus much more.
GMDT said it was grateful to the generous sponsors that enabled it to stage the event and the many volunteers who turned up on the day to help ensure everyone had a great time.
