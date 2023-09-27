News you can trust since 1854
Hundreds join One Day to Sing event in Alnwick to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society

Hundreds of performers came together in Alnwick for One Day to Sing, a special event to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.
By Ian Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST

The event in the Market Square celebrated the joy of singing – even when the rain arrived later in the day!

The idea was Linnea Tormajer’s, the musical director of the Alnwick Allstars Choir. She and her husband, Dave Coulson, organised the event with a group of local volunteers.

Alnwick Town Council and local businesses sponsored the event and All About Alnwick helped to promote it, while many others pledged money, support and services to help make it happen.

Thanks to Lynda Wearn for the pictures.

Alnwick Allstars.

1. One Day to Sing 1

Alnwick Allstars. Photo: Lynda Wearn

The event raised funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

2. One Day to Sing 2

The event raised funds for the Alzheimer's Society. Photo: Lynda Wearn

Swansfield Park Primary School choir.

3. One Day to Sing 3

Swansfield Park Primary School choir. Photo: Lynda Wearn

Dozens of community groups performed.

4. One Day to Sing 4

Dozens of community groups performed. Photo: Lynda Wearn

