Although it has not all been plain sailing, organisers have now revealed the programme for the 56th annual celebration of the region’s folk music, song, craft, dance, dialect, drama, stories and heritage.

There are a huge range of events from have-a-go music, craft and dance workshops, through street shows, storytelling and dialect sessions, to an evening Barn Dance with the Blue Hat Ceilidh Band and a teatime Family Ceilidh with the Storytellers Street Band.

From the very first Gathering in 1968, the voluntary organisers have run competitions for singing, musical instruments, reciting and crafts, as well as concerts to showcase the winning performers and guest artists.

This year’s Friday evening event features young ensemble Folkestra from The Glasshouse (formerly Sage Gateshead) with their leader, ace Northumbrian piper Andy May, along with gifted folk singers Anne Lamb and Graham Bell, while Saturday’s evening concert of 2023’s winners is headlined by highly respected singer Benny Graham.

Other events take this year’s ‘Fairies, Faas and Folktales’ theme. The events and workshops are taking place across the town’s indoor and outdoor spaces including the medieval castle, the Chantry bridge chapel, the park, the central Market Place and, the hub of the event, Morpeth Town Hall.