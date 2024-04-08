Ho'way The Lasses to perform at Felton Village Hall
Musical group Ho'way The Lasses are appearing at Felton Village Hall.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group celebrates the lives of notable women heroes of the North East through original songs and arrangements.
Singer and accordionist Annie Ball, father and daughter singer-songwriter combination Gareth and Bronwen Davies-Jones, and cellist Katie Tertell began working together in 2021 through collaboration funded by the Arts Council of England and the NE Endowment for Musical Traditions.
It takes place on Sunday, April 14 at 3pm (doors open 2.30pm).