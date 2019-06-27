How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher at Newcastle's Utilita Arena and how much do they cost
Liam Gallagher is coming to Newcastle's Utilita Arena as part his UK tour in November
By faye.dixon
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 18:00
The Newcastle gig will be on Sunday, November 17.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 9am.
Fans who pre-order ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ from the official store will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets.
The pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday, July 10 and continues until the general sale starts.
Prices have not yet been revealed.
The general sale tickets will be available at livenation.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.