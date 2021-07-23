Thropton Show 2017. Picture by Jane Coltman

The events are among the highlights of the summer in many rural villages but local organisers have decided against staging them on safety grounds.

Among the most recent to fall victim to the pandemic was Thropton which has cancelled its event planned for mid-September.

The committee, posting on Facebook, said: ‘There are many risks to play in running a show at this current time that we are unable to manage with a small committee.’

Earlier this year, the Glendale Agricultural Society decided to cancel the Glendale Show, the largest of the events on the north Northumberland calendar, which is traditionally held on August bank holiday Monday.

The Northumberland County Show, which was due to be held at Bywell at the end of May, was also cancelled.

Shows in Powburn, Glanton, Etal, Whittingham, Alwinton, Swarland and Ingram have also all been called off.

Powburn Show chairman Bev Wood, making the cancellation announcement on its website earlier this year, said: ‘Even if we can have large crowds of people together for events in the summer, the safety management of visitors, volunteers and committee members would be difficult to licence and the cost of appropriate insurance would be prohibitive.

‘In addition… the committee feel that approaching companies and local businesses for sponsorship money during these financially uncertain times would be inappropriate.’

Warkworth, however, is once again staging a virtual exhibition on August 21.