The event will take place at the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick and the winner will be taking away a sponsored cash prize of £250 as well as the first place trophy.

There will be stalls, a raffle and a bar to enjoy, as well as the opportunity for visitors to meet this year’s judges, and a special guest performance from last year’s Northumberland Star winner – Layla.

A representative from the event’s sponsor, Pyrocel Fire & Security, said: “It’s an absolute honour to sponsor this great event for such a worthy charity. Hospice at home is particularly important and goes beyond to ensure patients have a choice in where they eventually pass away.

Contestants from this year's Northumberland Star event.

"Our business has been rocked by serious illness recently and this kind of support is invaluable. The talent on display from the Northumberland Star 2023 entrants was at an exceptionally high standard. To be involved this time around is a delight and we’re very proud to help out in any way we can.”

Bring your voices, get ready to clap, cheer and stamp your feet to help your favourite act be crowned as the winner. All acts will receive a medal of participation and trophies will be handed out to the top three finalists.

The event takes place on April 15 at the high school. Doors open at 6pm and visitors will be greeted by friendly volunteers with a welcome drink and canapes ready for the show to start at 7pm.