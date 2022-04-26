Historian to give talk in Alnwick on the British seaside

The history of the British seaside is the subject of a talk by Dr Kathryn Ferry.

Dr Kathryn Ferry, critically acclaimed author and historian, will deliver an exclusive talk on three centuries of seaside history on Thursday, April 28.

Pull up a deckchair, grab your glass of wine and join her at St James’ URC in Pottergate, Alnwick at 7pm for an exploration of the distinctive landscapes of our coastal resorts including those in Northumberland.

Kathryn said: “We have an amazingly rich seaside heritage which should be properly celebrated not least because the British invented the idea of the ‘seaside’ as a leisure destination.

"Until the era of foreign package deals and cheap flights, the seaside was the place for Britons to go on holiday. A tradition that has been rediscovered by many over the last two years.”

Jean Humphrys, chair of trustees at Bailiffgate, said: We’re very excited to have been able to book Dr Ferry. Her research provides a fantastic complement to our ‘Beside the Seaside’ summer exhibition.

"Being transported back over 300 years of the many ways the British have made the seaside such a strong part of their leisure will, I’m sure, evoke lots of childhood memories of holidays and coastal life ‘.

Discounts available for Friends of Bailiffgate and members of the Northumberland & Durham Family History Society. Dr Ferry will be happy to answer questions and sign books on the evening. Booking advised.