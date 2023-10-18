News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme to bring a performance of 'Thumbelina' to Shilbottle Community Hall

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme are bringing Rachel Dean Dance to Shilbottle Community Hall for a beautiful performance of the children’s classic Thumbelina for ages 3 to 8 and their families.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event is part of the Rural Touring Dance Initiative (RTDI), a national project which supports dance artists and rural promoters to make great dance performance events happen in rural spaces. Highlights works with over 65 village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland.

Thumbelina is an enchanting tale of a miniature girl trying to find her place in the world, brought to life through live music, dance and song and families will play an active role in helping Thumbelina escape from a hungry toad, build a shelter from sticks and give her the strength to carry on and make it safely home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highlights director, Kate Lynch said: “As a lead partner in the Rural Touring Dance Initative, Highlights are dedicated to bringing the best dance performances to our rural communities. To be able to offer dance to the very youngest audience members is even more exciting. With live music, audience interaction and stay and play opportunities, we are certain this will be a truly special experience for all the family.”

The event is part of the as part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.The event is part of the as part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.
The event is part of the as part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.
Most Popular

    RTDI was launched in 2015 when The Place, National Rural Touring Forum (NRTF), China Plate and Take Art joined forces to address the lack of quality dance in rural spaces. Since then, RTDI has transformed UK rural dance touring.

    The performance takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 2.30pm and is part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.

    To book tickets visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or call 07946537703