Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is part of the Rural Touring Dance Initiative (RTDI), a national project which supports dance artists and rural promoters to make great dance performance events happen in rural spaces. Highlights works with over 65 village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland.

Thumbelina is an enchanting tale of a miniature girl trying to find her place in the world, brought to life through live music, dance and song and families will play an active role in helping Thumbelina escape from a hungry toad, build a shelter from sticks and give her the strength to carry on and make it safely home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights director, Kate Lynch said: “As a lead partner in the Rural Touring Dance Initative, Highlights are dedicated to bringing the best dance performances to our rural communities. To be able to offer dance to the very youngest audience members is even more exciting. With live music, audience interaction and stay and play opportunities, we are certain this will be a truly special experience for all the family.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is part of the as part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.

Most Popular

RTDI was launched in 2015 when The Place, National Rural Touring Forum (NRTF), China Plate and Take Art joined forces to address the lack of quality dance in rural spaces. Since then, RTDI has transformed UK rural dance touring.

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 2.30pm and is part of the Highlights Autumn 2023 programme.