Hayley McKay to launch new single 'Adrenaline' in support of Paralympian Lyndon Longhorne's Ironman Challenge

Award-winning singer-songwriter Hayley McKay unveiled her much-anticipated new single, Adrenaline, on Friday 21st February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspiring track will be celebrated with a special live event at The Forum Music Studios, Darlington, on Saturday 1st March at 2:30 pm, featuring an intimate performance by Hayley and her band in support of Lyndon Longhorne.

Lyndon is Paralympic athlete from County Durham who is training to become the first quadruple amputee to complete an Ironman Triathlon later this year in Liverpool and will join Hayley for a Q&A session during the event, hoping to raise funds and awareness for causes close to his heart, including Meningitis Now and Andy’s Man Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrenaline is a powerful anthem that encapsulates the drive to overcome challenges and pursue dreams against all odds. With its uplifting melody and Hayley’s emotive vocals, the song resonates deeply with the spirit of Lyndon Longhorne’s story.

“This song is about pushing through life’s toughest moments and finding the strength to keep going,” Hayley explains. “It’s a privilege to dedicate it to Lyndon’s awe-inspiring journey. He is someone I have enormous respect for and I'm proud to call him a close friend. I can't wait to see you all this special event in Darlington in March. ”

Lyndon Longhorne’s life has been a testament to resilience. After losing his legs, right hand, and left fingers to meningitis as a baby, Lyndon became a record-breaking Paralympic swimmer and represented Team GB in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Last year, he announced his retirement from professional swimming and was recently honoured with the Special Recognition Award at a prestigious awards ceremony in the North East. The emotional moment was marked by a standing ovation from the audience, who celebrated his extraordinary achievements and unwavering spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to receiving this award, Lyndon reached his fundraising target of £10,000, enabling him to purchase specialist equipment for his next challenge: completing an Ironman Triathlon. This gruelling event includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile marathon, which Lyndon aims to finish in under 24 hours.

Lyndon said: "The people of Durham and the North East have always been my greatest supporters. To have their backing not only gives me the tools to take on this challenge but also amplifies our shared message of resilience and hope on a national stage.

“Working with Hayley this year has been an incredible opportunity to combine our passions and inspire others. I'm doing this Meningitis Now, a leading UK meningitis charity, and Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity offering free peer-to-peer support groups across the UK. ”

Hayley McKay is a rising force in British country music, renowned for her soaring vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and a proud connection to her roots in the North East. Crowned UK Entertainer of the Year at the Hot Country TV Awards in Ireland, Hayley has also won International Single of the Year for Wild West at the ISSA Awards in Atlanta, USA, and Artist of the Year by NE Magazine. With standout performances at Glastonbury, C2C Festival, and Hardwick Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hayley’s support of my challenge means the world to me,” Lyndon added. “We both want to inspire people to dream big and push beyond what they thought was possible. Together, we can show people that nothing is impossible.”

The Adrenaline Single Launch event will take place at The Forum Music Studios in Darlington and promises an afternoon of unforgettable live music and inspiration.

• Date: Saturday 1st March 2025 • Time: Doors open at 2:30 pm for a 3:00 pm start • Location: The Forum Music Studios, Darlington • Tickets: £12, available at The Forum website, by calling 01325 363135, or at The Forum reception.

Join Hayley McKay and Lyndon Longhorne for an inspiring afternoon of music and storytelling. Don’t miss your chance to support this extraordinary cause and experience the debut of Adrenaline.