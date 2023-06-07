The Hartlepool duo will perform before headliners 911 and Liberty X at the event organised by Blyth Town Council on June 17.

Town council events manager Julie Summers said: “The popularity of the girls is increasing month on month, and we are very lucky to have them on the stage at the Blyth Live Festival this year.

“We know that their songs will appeal to the crowds, and they will be a great warm up for 911 and Liberty X.

Sisters Olivia and Georgia Crawford, better known as Khalysis.

“Who knows, in a few years’ time they may well be headliners here themselves.”

Previously known as Liv n’ G until Dave Stewart from Eurythmics convinced them to change their name, the sisters have been performing full time since they left school.

Their music has been featured on Love Island and Coronation Street.