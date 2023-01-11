He started his walk in February 2020 from Southwold and got as far as Hull before Covid-19 hit.

Clive picked up from where he left off in December 2022 and earlier this month crossed into Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of his Northumbrian friends thought his proximity was too good an opportunity to miss and asked him if he would take a break from his hike and play a local gig.

Clive Carroll, left, with local resident Brian Arthur at Druridge Bay.

Most Popular

Clive agreed and will appear at Warkworth Memorial Hall on Friday February 3 at 7.30pm. For full details and to book tickets, visit https://wwmh.uk/carroll.html or telephone 01665 711388.

Clive is raising sponsorship in aid of HelpMusiciansUK, and the RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acclaimed guitarist and composer has toured and worked with guitar greats such as John Williams, Tommy Emmanuel, Ralph Towner, and John Renbourn, as well as pop icon, Madonna.