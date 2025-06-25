Guitar music for a summer evening in Alnwick

As part of its outreach programme, Alnwick Music Society is putting on a ‘pay what you think it’s worth’ concert.

Morgan Szymanski, an internationally renowned guitarist, will give a recital in St James’s Church, Pottergate, on Wednesday, July 9 at 7.30pm.

The first half will feature Mexican music linked to Morgan’s solo recital later in July in the National Gallery in London at the José Maria Velasco exhibition. The second half will feature guitar works from Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela and Argentina.

Born in Mexico, Morgan studied in Scotland and is an alumni of Live Music Now!, the scheme started by Lord Yehudi Menuhin to reach audiences that would otherwise have no access to live music.

Morgan Szymanski.

Morgan will also give a workshop for pupils at Harry Hotspur Primary School.

No need to book in advance. Entrance is free and then you give what you think it’s worth at the end of the concert. Payment can be made by contactless card or cash.