Great works by Elgar and Schubert to be performed by Katherine Jenkinson at Alnwick Playhouse
The new version of the Elgar Cello Concerto has been transcribed by Carl Hinde for a small chamber ensemble and enables the work, originally for full orchestra, to be performed with only six string players.
Katherine and her colleagues are doing the world premier performances and recording the chamber reduction.
Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “The Royal Northern Sinfonia Strings got our new season off to a great start last month.
"Our second concert this Sunday afternoon promises to be just as good, with a new arrangement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto as well as Schubert’s String Quintet, one of the most powerful pieces of chamber music ever.”
Tickets are £18, or £6 for 19-30-year-olds, and are available from the Alnwick Playhouse website at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/katherine-jenkinson-friends/ or box office. Under 18s go free.
The concert takes place on Sunday October 6 at 3pm.
