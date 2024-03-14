Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 84-year-old will talk about her successful life as part of the Clive Conway Productions’ highly successful 'An Audience with...' theatre series.

In her life, Prue has opened her own restaurants, catering and cookery school businesses and became board director of companies such as British Rail, Halifax, Safeway, Whitbread, Woolworths, and Belmond Hotels.

Prue has many achievements to her name, including a DBE, 12 honorary degrees or fellowships from UK universities and the Veuve Clicquot Businesswoman of the year. Her restaurant, Leith’s, also won a Michelin star.

Dame Prue Leith.

The theatre series brings big names in showbusiness, current affairs, sport and politics to hundreds of venues around the country every year. The format of the show has speakers look back over their life during the first part of the evening, with the conversations sometimes had with an interviewer, before taking questions from the audience.

Having published eight novels, a memoir and 14 cookbooks, it would be a good chance to get a book signed by Prue, who will be being interviewed by Matthew Stadlen, an English radio and television presenter, commentator, producer, writer, and author in his own right. Matthew has interviewed many other big names at live events, on TV or radio, and on podcasts. He has also regularly written for all the national papers.

The show takes place on Tuesday, April 16 at 7.30pm and is priced at £27 for a standard ticket or £29 for a premiere ticket.