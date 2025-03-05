The eagerly-awaited Grand Northumbrian Concert is back on Friday, March 14 in Morpeth Town Hall to raise vital funds for the town’s forthcoming Northumbrian Gathering.

The line-up is led once again by the legendary Tyneside-born concertina player Alistair Anderson, now resident in Whittingham.

Fast becoming a regular in the Ballroom concert is Northumbrian smallpiper Sophie Fraser, still at Morpeth’s King Edward VI School, who will be joined for part of her set by two equally gifted friends – fellow National Youth Folk Ensemble members Eve Parker and Yelena Anderson, on fiddle.

Another special guest will be nine-year-old singer Martha Darcy, who will join her music teacher James Tait during his spot.

Morpeth-based traditional band The Border Directors will be joined on flute by founder member Peter Hawkey, now resident in the far north of Scotland but returning for the night to join brother and sister multi-instrumentalists John Bibby and Kim Bibby-Wilson and Border piper Matt Seattle.

Completing the cast list are two duos: singers Anne Lamb and Graham Bell will entertain as ever with their mix of amusing and poignant pieces, and fiddler Marina Dodgson and guitarist Maurice Condie – known as Miggins Fiddle – will treat the audience to their skilful arrangements of traditional and self-penned melodies.

The event will, though, be tinged with sadness following the death last month of Alex Swailes at the age of 92. He was the festival’s much-loved Morpeth Gadgy figurehead for many years.

Tickets for the concert, 7.30pm start, are priced at £15 for adults or £6 school-age. They are available from Morpeth Chantry TIC or by contacting the Gathering via [email protected] or 01670 513308.