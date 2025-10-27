Highlights Rural Touring Scheme is delighted to welcome a comedy and classical music show to four venues in Northumberland this Autumn.

Graffiti Classics are a comedy string quartet who are breaking the perceived elitist boundaries of traditional classical music with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy show.

The show will visit Whittingham Memorial Hall on November 9, Middleton & Todridge Village Hall on November 13, Ellingham Village Hall on November 14, finishing at Lesbury Village Hall on November 15.

The group energetically perform classics from Beethoven to Elvis, all accompanied on their own string instruments, with a mission to make classical music irresistibly fun.

Graffiti Classics were founded by Irishman Cathal Ó Dúill who, while street-performing in London’s Covent Garden, realised that classical music could be made fun for everyone through interaction and comedy.

This performance is one of many live events taking place in village halls and community venues across the region as part of the Highlights Autumn 2025 programme.