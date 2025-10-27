Graffiti Classics bring classical music and comedy to Northumberland village halls

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:40 GMT
Highlights Rural Touring Scheme is delighted to welcome a comedy and classical music show to four venues in Northumberland this Autumn.

Graffiti Classics are a comedy string quartet who are breaking the perceived elitist boundaries of traditional classical music with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy show.

The show will visit Whittingham Memorial Hall on November 9, Middleton & Todridge Village Hall on November 13, Ellingham Village Hall on November 14, finishing at Lesbury Village Hall on November 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group energetically perform classics from Beethoven to Elvis, all accompanied on their own string instruments, with a mission to make classical music irresistibly fun.

Graffiti Classics are coming to Northumberland this November.placeholder image
Graffiti Classics are coming to Northumberland this November.

Graffiti Classics were founded by Irishman Cathal Ó Dúill who, while street-performing in London’s Covent Garden, realised that classical music could be made fun for everyone through interaction and comedy.

This performance is one of many live events taking place in village halls and community venues across the region as part of the Highlights Autumn 2025 programme.

Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice