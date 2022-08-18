Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glendale Show is back after a three year absence with around 12,000 visitors expected to flock to the showground just south of Wooler on bank holiday Monday.

The show will bring together every aspect of life in the countryside – skills, activities, and way of life – mixed with the finest livestock, fruit, flowers, honey, garden produce, baking and country crafts.

For many the main ring and the numerous displays that take place throughout the day are a highlight.

Glendale Show is back for the first time since 2019.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the main ring will feature the amazing Atkinson Action Horses, a team of highly skilled horses and riders from East Yorkshire, who boast appearances in Peaky Blinders and Poldark among their many film and television credits.

Adrian Graham from Lincolnshire is bringing his giant Aldabra tortoises.

Rachael Tait, secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “Our visitors support us year after year so we’re always keen to add new attractions.

"I think the giant tortoises are going to be very popular, the children especially, will love them.

"I am also delighted to say that we have our wonderful horticultural and industrial marquee, which is a highlight for many.

"The marquee this year will have classes for cut flowers, baking, photography, handicrafts, and a selection of classes for children.

The popularity of these classes shows that even in this technological era people are still very keen on working with their hands and nature, everyone will have a chance to show their talent with children and grandparents all entering.”

There are 79 sheep classes including continental, pedigree, and rare and minority breeds, and 17 cattle classes.

Added to these are the ever-popular goat, donkey, and horse classes, as well as the dog show.

These classes will bring their enthusiasts and supporters, and the chance for families to enjoy the animals, to see the different breeds and meet with their owners.

One of the features of the sheep classes is the Carrs Billington Livestock points competition, which awards the exhibitor collecting the most points.

“The show is always looking for engagement from the local agricultural community and with the show having been unable to take place for the last couple of years, we are even more enthusiastic to showcase the quality of the livestock in Northumberland and throughout the UK,” said Society chairman, Ian Murray.

For many visitors the equestrian classes are a favourite. Making a welcome return this year will be the children’s fancy dress equine class.

The show sponsors are essential to the success of the show every year and without their generosity and support the show would not exist. Every year the show costs around £100,000 to stage, this simply would not be achievable without their sponsorship.

Rachael said: “We are immensely grateful to all our sponsors, both to our longstanding supporters and to those who are getting involved for the first time.

"Their sponsorship funds so many things and without the generosity of our sponsors, we would not be able to have the show on the same scale and quality that we currently maintain.”