The annual Glanton Show is getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 9, the annual Northumberland country show – interrupted only by World War Two and the Covid-19 pandemic – will return to Glanton Showfield with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s attractions include a gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular annual hill race will again provide competitors with steep competition, with previous winners going on to represent their country and the region.

To celebrate the fact that Glanton was the setting for the last ever episode of Vera, the organisers of the show are holding a Vera lookalike competition, and the winner will receive a Vera book signed by author Ann Cleeves.

Throughout the day, there will be local produce for sale and a bar serving drinks and refreshments, as well as a dedicated Pimms Bar.

Jon Radgick, Glanton Show chairman, said: “We are excited to welcome people to the 100th Glanton Show! As always, there will be a wide range of fantastic attractions for visitors to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates to the event will open at 12.30pm. Entry is charged at £6 for adults and children will be admitted free of charge. Free parking is also available and dogs are welcome. All proceeds raised go back into the running of this and future shows.