Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST

One of the seasonal attractions of the Morpeth social calendar is the Rotary Club’s Christmas Ellington Colliery Brass Band concert.

This year, it is taking place on Saturday, December 7 at Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

The concert will have the usual mix of Christmas favourites, some featuring talented soloists or particular sections of the band. A selection of music will be from the ‘Brass Roots’ ensemble and there will be an opportunity for the audience to join in with some traditional Christmas carols.

Under the Brass Roots programme, anyone can learn to play a brass instrument and the instrument can be provided on loan.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.

There are 200 tickets at £10 each. Refreshments and mince pies are included. Under 16 free entry. Tickets are available from any Rotary member and on the door.

Money raised will go to local charities.

