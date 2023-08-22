The family-friendly event aims to get visitors involved in celebrating the LGBTQI+ community, its members and educating children about the power of embracing diversity.

It takes place on Saturday, August 26 and will consist of live music, an array of stalls, and a guest appearance from award-winning drag artist, Ophelia B.

Alongside this, the highly anticipated finals of Mr Gay Great Britain, Mr Gay Europe, and Mx Drag Great Britain will be taking place.

‘Gay Day’ was first organised in 2021 by Stuart Hatton, the former winner of Mr Gay World.

This year, all money raised from the event will go to The Charlie and Carter Foundation which provides financial support to families with terminally ill children or children with life-limiting conditions.

Ruth McGivern, digital marketing officer at The Alnwick Garden said: “Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden truly is a great experience for all.

“The Garden is transformed into a sea of colour and the atmosphere is electric. Plus, the catwalk part of the competition is fantastic.

"Each European contestant has to dress in a costume relating to their national dress, meaning it is a celebration of diversity and inclusion in many different ways.”

The competition involves a written exam on LGTBQI+ trivia from around the world, an audience vote, and three separate catwalks including a national dress, beachwear and formalwear category. Representatives from nine European countries will be in attendance.

The judging panel includes Robin Windsor, a professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, Emma Lewell Buck MP and The Duchess of Northumberland.