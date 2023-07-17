News you can trust since 1854
Gallagher Park Live Festival in Bedlington announces headline act ahead of return for fifth year

Gallagher Park Live Festival has announced its headline act ahead of its return for a fifth year this weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

The free event on Saturday, July 22 will be headlined by Aerosmith tribute band Dream On as it looks to promote musicians from the North East.

T Rex tribute T Rox and Dire Straits tribute The Straits UK will also perform, as will The West Coast Band, Growing Robots, and the Andy Rayner Band.

There will be a solo show by Michael T Ogilvie and a nostalgic 1980s show by Club 80 Live.

Clerk Ron Thornton and Councillor Keith Scantlebury promoting the festival. (Photo by East Bedlington Parish Council).Clerk Ron Thornton and Councillor Keith Scantlebury promoting the festival. (Photo by East Bedlington Parish Council).
Clerk Ron Thornton and Councillor Keith Scantlebury promoting the festival. (Photo by East Bedlington Parish Council).
    Keith Grimes, chairperson of East Bedlington Parish Council, which funds the event alongside Choppington Parish Council, said: “I am delighted that the council have, yet again, committed to providing this excellent free event for Bedlington and the wider community.

    “We have a fabulous lineup of bands this year, as well as a family funfair, food vendors and activities for the little ones.

    “Come down and support us, and remember admission is free.”

