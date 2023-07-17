The free event on Saturday, July 22 will be headlined by Aerosmith tribute band Dream On as it looks to promote musicians from the North East.

T Rex tribute T Rox and Dire Straits tribute The Straits UK will also perform, as will The West Coast Band, Growing Robots, and the Andy Rayner Band.

There will be a solo show by Michael T Ogilvie and a nostalgic 1980s show by Club 80 Live.

Clerk Ron Thornton and Councillor Keith Scantlebury promoting the festival. (Photo by East Bedlington Parish Council).

Keith Grimes, chairperson of East Bedlington Parish Council, which funds the event alongside Choppington Parish Council, said: “I am delighted that the council have, yet again, committed to providing this excellent free event for Bedlington and the wider community.

“We have a fabulous lineup of bands this year, as well as a family funfair, food vendors and activities for the little ones.