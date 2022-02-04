Further acts added to line-up for three-day dance music festival in Northumberland

Left, Man Power (AKA Geoff Kirkwood). Right, James Zabiela. Picture by Dan Medhurst.

Breakbeat and progressive house pioneer James Zabiela is the latest to be added to the House of Barefoot bill alongside Man Power (AKA Geoff Kirkwood), founder of the hugely successful Me Me Me record label.

Over his two-decade career, Zabiela’s idiosyncratic sound has taken him across the US, South America, Asia and Europe.

House of Barefoot, which will take place at the Reed Farm site near Stamfordham between June 2 and June 4, will also provide a platform for up and coming homegrown talent to be announced shortly.

Already announced are Danny Howells, Henry Saiz, Nick Warren and Hernan Cattaneo.

With early bird tickets now sold-out, the festival has announced that its glamping options are now available to purchase with luxury tents for up to six people.

Prices start at an affordable £25 per person per night for a standard glamping tent – which includes comfy camp beds, shower access, bedding and fairy lights.

Festival director Jonny Stobart said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the early bird tickets on sale and are excited to announce the latest line-up additions.

“We are still in the process of adding to this and we will be announcing the home-grown talent that we’ve secured for the festival in the next couple of weeks.”