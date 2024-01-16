An ideal evening out to banish any January blues is on offer from Morpeth Pantomime Society – but you will need to be quick as tickets are selling fast.

Everyone involved is excited about this year’s Dick Whittington performances, especially as the Society have been lucky enough to secure Lee Brannigan, known as the North East’s ‘Mr Pantomime’, as the producer and director again this year.

The show starts on Thursday, January 25 at King Edward VI School in Morpeth, but there are currently only tickets left for the 7pm performance on Friday, January 26 and the 6pm performance on Saturday, January 27.

Vice chair of the society, Lucy Gammer, said: “It is vibrant, it is hilarious, it has all the traditional elements of a pantomime – but with such a modern take.

Some of the cast for Morpeth Pantomime Society's Dick Whittington show.

“I think it is the most professional show in our entire history and we are so proud of the level of production we have achieved for an amateur society.

“The whole cast and crew have been catapulted to the next level under the direction of Lee and the professionals we have had access to; it is just such a brilliant society to be part of and I believe our audiences will really be wowed by the energy on stage.”

Lee has also chosen to perform on stage and he will be starring in the role of Dame Sarah alongside Dick, who will be expertly played by Jane Pedersen.

Alice Fitzwarren, Dick’s love interest, will be performed by Martha Gammer.

The pantomime sees the return of Suzi Hutton, who promises to dazzle audiences with her portrayal of Fairy Bowbelles, Alan Bullock as Capt’n Cockles, George Humphries as Fenwicks and Gill Tait and Laura Street – the Sultanesses.

Joining them and new to a principle role is the talented Sarah Farnsworth-Watson, who will be devilishly dangerous in her role of Queen Rat.

Audience feedback for last year’s pantomime included praise for a ‘high energy, fast paced, fun, traditional pantomime’ and the society is hopeful that Dick Whittington will exceed expectations again this year.