French-born violinist coming to Morpeth for concert
A French-born musician will showcase her talent in the final concert of the Morpeth Music Society 2022/23 season.
Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux is an outstanding young violinist and she will be accompanied by pianist Alexander Ullman, who gave a solo recital in Morpeth some years ago.
The programme, which will be performed at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, April 20 from 7.30pm, will feature works by H I Franz Biber, Franz Schubert, George Enescu, Clara Schumann and Igor Stravinsky.
Charlotte is a current Young Classical Artists Trust musician and a member of the Countess of Munster Trust Recital Scheme.
Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.
Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.