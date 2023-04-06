News you can trust since 1854
French-born violinist coming to Morpeth for concert

A French-born musician will showcase her talent in the final concert of the Morpeth Music Society 2022/23 season.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux is an outstanding young violinist and she will be accompanied by pianist Alexander Ullman, who gave a solo recital in Morpeth some years ago.

The programme, which will be performed at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, April 20 from 7.30pm, will feature works by H I Franz Biber, Franz Schubert, George Enescu, Clara Schumann and Igor Stravinsky.

Charlotte is a current Young Classical Artists Trust musician and a member of the Countess of Munster Trust Recital Scheme.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.
    Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

    Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

