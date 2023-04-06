Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux is an outstanding young violinist and she will be accompanied by pianist Alexander Ullman, who gave a solo recital in Morpeth some years ago.

The programme, which will be performed at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, April 20 from 7.30pm, will feature works by H I Franz Biber, Franz Schubert, George Enescu, Clara Schumann and Igor Stravinsky.

Charlotte is a current Young Classical Artists Trust musician and a member of the Countess of Munster Trust Recital Scheme.

The concert will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church.

Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door.