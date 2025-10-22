The countdown to Christmas in Morpeth will begin with the Christmas Lights Switch On event on November 15.

Morpeth Town Council is once again organising a range of free activities for all the family from noon on Bridge Street. Residents and visitors can enjoy funfair rides, face painting and photographs in the snow globe.

In addition, there will be mouth-watering street food and a full schedule of live entertainment and games all across the afternoon, hosted by BBC Newcastle’s Matt Bailey.

Then, as darkness falls, Santa, the Mayor and a competition winner will take to the stage to officially light up Morpeth.

A photograph from last year's Christmas Lights Switch On event in Morpeth.

Coun Rachael Hogg, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “Everything we do as a town council is about supporting our residents and businesses, and our Christmas celebrations are a wonderful example of this – they’ve grown into something truly magical that brings our whole community together.

"We're delighted to offer families a jam-packed afternoon of festive fun, completely free, culminating in our much-loved traditional Christmas light switch-on. It’s the perfect opportunity to soak up the Christmas atmosphere, catch up on shopping and support our fantastic local businesses.

“In addition to this, we need to thank our brilliant local sponsors this year who have truly helped us to make our celebrations even bigger and better.”

This year, the event’s live music stage is sponsored by Pleased to Meet You, alongside the interactive snow globe that is sponsored by Carter-Smith Planning Consultants.

Families will also be invited to take part in Morpeth’s Reindeer Rescue, a scavenger hunt to find Rudolph’s reindeer recruits across Morpeth store windows with the reward of a children’s hot chocolate at the Pavilion Cafe and a chance to win a family Christmas hamper for every completed scavenger hunt.

Coun Hogg said: “Our Christmas Scavenger Hunt is a brilliant way to blend festive fun while supporting our wonderful local businesses. It’s a free family activity that will have everyone exploring the town and discovering hidden treasures.

“Simply pick up your worksheet from The Pavilion, Rutherford & Co, or any of our participating businesses. You will find the full list across our Morpeth Town Council social media channels.”

To view the full line-up for the day, go to www.morpeth-tc.gov.uk or keep up with the latest about the event on the council’s Facebook and Instagram pages.