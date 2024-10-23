Free Amble event set to connect Northumberland and South Korea culture takes place at Little Shore
Community Spirit Level is a free family event and will feature large scale puppets, a performance on the promenade, a unique soundscape for Amble, interactive musical instruments, a brass band, kinetic art and video projections – all heavily influenced by a partnership with South Korean artist, Misung Kim.
The creative community health programme invites families to come and enjoy the show, which incorporates diverse making, doing and being classes, including, dance, meditation, drawing, printing, music making and performing.
Alongside regular weekly classes, Amble residents were invited to create puppets, installations, banners and audiovisual materials to prepare for the spectacular outdoor event by the promenade, which will showcase the Little Shore harbour of Amble
South Korean artist Misung Kim was one of the main contributors embedded into the community spirit level project. She connected and shared her culture by appreciating and finding out about Amble and Northumberland.
From Our Hands to Your Heart Community Spirit Level is facilitated by Dry Water Arts and is a free immersive celebratory outdoor event that is co-created, produced and performed by the people of Amble. It aims to promote awareness of people and place and will include an intergenerational ensemble of performers accompanied by a unique soundscape, also co-created with Amble residents.
The event takes place on Saturday November 2 from 5 pm until 7pm at Little Shore Amble.
