Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Amble community project that showcases eight months of shared ideas about culture and community in Northumberland and South Korea will take place by the harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Spirit Level is a free family event and will feature large scale puppets, a performance on the promenade, a unique soundscape for Amble, interactive musical instruments, a brass band, kinetic art and video projections – all heavily influenced by a partnership with South Korean artist, Misung Kim.

The creative community health programme invites families to come and enjoy the show, which incorporates diverse making, doing and being classes, including, dance, meditation, drawing, printing, music making and performing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside regular weekly classes, Amble residents were invited to create puppets, installations, banners and audiovisual materials to prepare for the spectacular outdoor event by the promenade, which will showcase the Little Shore harbour of Amble

From Our Hearts to Your Hand will take place at Little Shore in Amble on November 2.

South Korean artist Misung Kim was one of the main contributors embedded into the community spirit level project. She connected and shared her culture by appreciating and finding out about Amble and Northumberland.

From Our Hands to Your Heart Community Spirit Level is facilitated by Dry Water Arts and is a free immersive celebratory outdoor event that is co-created, produced and performed by the people of Amble. It aims to promote awareness of people and place and will include an intergenerational ensemble of performers accompanied by a unique soundscape, also co-created with Amble residents.

The event takes place on Saturday November 2 from 5 pm until 7pm at Little Shore Amble.