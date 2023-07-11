News you can trust since 1854
Former Alnwick pupil to play homecoming gig at Fallodon Hall with Rory Gallagher Tribute Band

Blues artist John ‘Gus’ Angus will be back on home territory when he performs with a Rory Gallagher Tribute Band at Fallodon Hall’s Stableyard Festival.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read

The former pupil of the Dukes School in Alnwick, originally from Brunton, is bringing his band from Cheshire for the not-for-profit event.

His tribute band perform the renowned ‘74 Irish Tour Show and much more by Gallagher, the legendary Irish blues guitarist, singer and songwriter who sold over 30m records before his untimely death in 1995 aged only 47. He was known for a style of guitar playing which strongly influenced Eric Clapton and Brian May

Support comes from Pete Bell, an acoustic singer-songwriter from Northumberland.

Fallodon Hall's courtyard.Fallodon Hall's courtyard.
    It takes place on Saturday, July 15 at Fallodon Hall.

    Doors open 1pm. Pete Bell plays at 2pm, picnic in garden at 3pm and sets by the Rory tribute band at 4pm and 5.15pm

    Tickets £20 from John on 07905696555 or email: [email protected] or available from the Aln Gift Shop, Alnmouth.

    John 'Gus' Angus.John 'Gus' Angus.
