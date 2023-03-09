News you can trust since 1854
Folk supergroup to play at Alnwick Playhouse

A band described as ‘Britain’s fiddling supergroup’ by BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe, is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Feast of Fiddles.
The Feast of Fiddles will perform at the Northumberland venue on Thursday, March 30 as part of their spring UK tour.

Pig farmer Hugh Crabtree, who started, manages and plays with the band, will be joined by Marion Fleetwood, Peter Knight, Brian McNeill, Ian Cutler, Tom Leary and Garry Blakeley all held together by drummer Dave Mattacks.

Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £22/£24.50. Box Office: 01665 660550.

    Pig farmer and fiddler Hugh Crabtree.
