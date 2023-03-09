Folk supergroup to play at Alnwick Playhouse
A band described as ‘Britain’s fiddling supergroup’ by BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe, is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.
The Feast of Fiddles will perform at the Northumberland venue on Thursday, March 30 as part of their spring UK tour.
Pig farmer Hugh Crabtree, who started, manages and plays with the band, will be joined by Marion Fleetwood, Peter Knight, Brian McNeill, Ian Cutler, Tom Leary and Garry Blakeley all held together by drummer Dave Mattacks.
Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £22/£24.50. Box Office: 01665 660550.