Hailing from rural Ontario in Canada, Allison Lupton, Shane Cook and Kyle Waymouth are bringing fabulous story-songs, electrifying fiddle tunes and dazzling step dance to Norham Church on Thursday, November 21.

Allison’s newest album ‘Words of Love’ showcases her original material, songs which fit so perfectly into the cannon of Canadian folk music that they could easily be mistaken for traditional numbers.

A Canadian and US National fiddle champion, Shane is a multi-instrumentalist who captivates audiences with technically thrilling and adventurous performances.

Kyle has performed throughout North America, Europe and Singapore and is a five-time Canadian Open Step Dance champion, four-time Canadian Open Group Step Dancing champion with his group Powerhouse and a Canadian Open Clogging champion.

Kate Lynch, artistic director of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, said: “It is always a treat to welcome Canadian musicians to Highlights venues and Allison, Shane and Kyle are amongst the very best.

“We know that our audiences will be delighted by such talent in their village halls.”

The scheme works with grassroots volunteers from more than 65 village halls and community venues across the North of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

The upcoming concert at Norham Church will start at 7pm. Tickets, priced £12 for adults and £6 for children, are available at the door or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk