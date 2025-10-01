Folk musicians coming to Berwick

Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts are on tour this month and the locations they will be playing at include Berwick.

Their shows are in celebration of their new album with Canadian producer Pete Johnston, Remembered in Exile: Songs and Ballads from Nova Scotia.

It features ten songs with Scottish roots – musical artefacts of the westward journey undertaken by Scots as they migrated to Canada from the 1600s to the mid-1800s.

A native of the Isle of Lewis, Màiri takes the lead on a handful of Gaelic language songs, mostly collected in Cape Breton, while Alasdair leads on some Canadian variants of the types of Scots ballads for which he has become well known.

Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts. Picture by Harrison Reid.

The duo will be accompanied on tour by their producer and musical arranger Pete on double bass, Canadian drummer/percussionist Jake Oelrichs and Scottish fiddler Neil McDermott.

The show in Berwick will take place at The Straw Yard on Sunday, October 19 from 2pm.