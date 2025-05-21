Folk harmony duo MAIK to perform at venue in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st May 2025, 13:47 BST
Norham Village Hall will be soon welcoming folk harmony duo MAIK, bringing their unique sound and energy to the stage.

Two experienced folksingers in their own right, from either side of the England/Scotland border, Jamie Cook and Kirsty Law have joined forces to bring some of their most beloved songs together.

Through their arrangements they tell stories both ancient and contemporary, in harmonies that are at times stark and dissonant and at times warm and lush, in a mix of Scots language, Cumbrian dialect and English.

Supporting them, Nick Allmark from Horncliffe will be there to kick things off and get the night started.

Folk harmony duo MAIK will perform at Norham Village Hall on Saturday, May 31.

The gig at Norham Village Hall will take place on Saturday, May 31 from 7.30pm. You can follow the duo on Instagram – @maik_duo

For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com

