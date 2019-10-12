Folk duo Tom Moore and Archie Ross are to headline concert at Coquetdale Music Trust
Two widely regarded folk musicians are now performing as a duo with their second record due to be released next year.
Having toured with some of the biggest and brightest acts in the British folk scene, Tom Moore, and Archie Ross reconvene to perform as a duo.
Their second record is to be released in 2020, and is set to further unite the deep and resolute harmony of Moss’s accordion with the texture and flow of Moore’s viola, with droning, whirring, sparkling layers of electro- acoustic grit provoking a subtle complexity of palette.
The distinct pulse and intuition of trad-music haunts their playing as they continue to quietly reconsider English instrumental music.
Tom Moore and Archie Moss will headline the Coquetdale Music Trust in Thropton, Morpeth.
The event takes place on Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm.
For more information, phone 01669 622367, or email contact@coquetdalemusictrust.com