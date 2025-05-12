Folk duo Sons of Town Hall set for six Northumberland shows as part of Rural Touring Scheme

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 12th May 2025, 17:44 BST
A musical folk duo will be playing a number of shows across village and town venues in Northumberland thanks to the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

Two-man band, Sons of Town Hall, made up of American, David Berkeley and his British bandmate, Ben Parker will be bringing their unique show to five halls and a library across May.

The duo are also the stars of the comedic radio-theatre podcast series, Madmen Cross the Water. The band will weave wild stories between their songs, taking audiences on an imaginative trip every show.

Thanks to the Highlights scheme, an organisation that brings musical acts to rural communities, tickets are capped at an affordable £6-£12.

Sons of Town Hall.

The tour locations and dates for Northumberland are as follows: May 14, Hepscott Parish Hall, May 16, Gilsland Village Hall, May 18, Whittington Village Hall, May 20, Blyth Library, May 21 Wingates Village Institute and May 22 Allendale Village Hall.

Tickets and further event details can be found at https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/event/sons-of-town-hall

