Folk duo head to Wooler

Folk duo Chris Stout and Catriona Mckay.

The brilliant duo of Chris Stout and Catriona McKay will be performing their original take on traditional folk music on Friday, May 27 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church.

It promises to be an evening of foot-tapping, pulse-racing music rooted in Scottish traditions but pushing new boundaries.

It is the second event of the season following on from an outstanding recital of piano music by Debussy from Steven Osborne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O Duo comprising Owen Gunnell & Toby Kearney will bring exciting percussion music on Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm and they will also hold a family percussion workshop at 3.30pm when fun and laughter with a little learning is in store.

The programme closes with the Solem Quartet on Sunday, June 12 at 3pm.