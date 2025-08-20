Two of the North East’s finest musicians will join forces this autumn for a new show which kicks off at Blyth Phoenix Theatre.

From Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox, the From the Horse’s Mouth tour will bring together songs and stories from three of their most celebrated projects, The Lindisfarne Story, War Horse, and The Pitmen Poets, combining music and North East heritage.

Billy Mitchell joined Newcastle’s favourite’s Lindisfarne in 1996, touring to critical acclaim in the UK and USA and recording albums including Here Comes the Neighbourhood and Promenade.

Since Lindisfarne’s retirement Billy has enjoyed a thriving solo career and in 2010, he co-founded The Pitmen Poets with Bob Fox, celebrating the culture and heritage of North East mining communities, and has been central to The Lindisfarne Story.

Billy Mitchell and Box Fox.

Bob Fox, one of the great voices of British folk music, began his career in 1975 and has since worked with some of the most respected names in the folk scene.

In 2011, he reached new audiences worldwide when he became The Songman in the acclaimed National Theatre production of War Horse.

Billy Mitchell said: “Bob and I love working together and this time we are bringing the three things we love most musically together in one show.

"We’re looking forward to starting the tour in Blyth and visiting lots of interesting places along the way – from Hexham in the west to Cullercoats in the east, Saltburn in the south, and even a special teatime show in Forest Hall.”

The duo will perform in Blyth on October 16.