Folk band coming to Berwick

An award-winning band described as “ridiculously great” by BBC Radio 6 Music will perform their first gig in Berwick next week.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:59 am
Members of Faustus have played in Bellowhead, Steeleye Span and Eliza Carthy's band, amongst many others, but in Faustus their cheeky humour and high-quality musicianship take centre stage.

Winners of the German equivalent of the Mercury Music Prize, the band’s bio states a vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock influence propels their sound and they use a range of instruments, often in unconventional ways.

“Faustus exude energy and breathe new life into traditional songs,” said Carol Whinnom of local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines.

Faustus play at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth on Saturday, March 19 from 7.30pm. Get advance tickets, priced £13.50, at www.radiorooms.co.uk

