Folk band coming to Berwick
An award-winning band described as “ridiculously great” by BBC Radio 6 Music will perform their first gig in Berwick next week.
Members of Faustus have played in Bellowhead, Steeleye Span and Eliza Carthy's band, amongst many others, but in Faustus their cheeky humour and high-quality musicianship take centre stage.
Winners of the German equivalent of the Mercury Music Prize, the band’s bio states a vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock influence propels their sound and they use a range of instruments, often in unconventional ways.
“Faustus exude energy and breathe new life into traditional songs,” said Carol Whinnom of local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines.
Faustus play at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth on Saturday, March 19 from 7.30pm. Get advance tickets, priced £13.50, at www.radiorooms.co.uk