Folk band coming to Berwick

Faustus.

Members of Faustus have played in Bellowhead, Steeleye Span and Eliza Carthy's band, amongst many others, but in Faustus their cheeky humour and high-quality musicianship take centre stage.

Winners of the German equivalent of the Mercury Music Prize, the band’s bio states a vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock influence propels their sound and they use a range of instruments, often in unconventional ways.

“Faustus exude energy and breathe new life into traditional songs,” said Carol Whinnom of local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines.