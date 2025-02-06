A North Shields festival has revealed the first wave of acts for their third year as part of the town’s 800th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stone’s Throw Festival will taking place on Sunday, May 25, headlined by post-punk band, Shame. The summer line up also features Bristol riser Katy J Pearson and Newcastle’s Du Blonde, alongside a host of North East’s talent.

Debuting in 2022, the festivals first two events featured over 100 artists, transforming coffee shops, event warehouses and working men's clubs into music venues for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival also collaborated with Go North East and North Tyneside Council to provide an open top double decker bus service, transporting wristband holders from venue to venue, whilst live brass bands performed on the upper deck.

Bristol artist, Katy J Pearson is featured in the first wave of acts for the 2025 line up. (Credit: Seren Carys)

This year, the event will run in association with the council-led scheme North Shields 800 – a year-long celebration of North Shields’ past, present and future.

The Go North East bus service will be included in the ticket price, running a service between the five participating venues, The Exchange 1856, King Street Social Club, Salt Market Social, Three Tanners Bank and The Engine Room.

Founder, Anthony Thompson said: “A Stone's Throw has gone from strength to strength since its launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2025 will see the event hone in on North Shields as part of the town’s 800th year celebrations. We're buzzing to be bringing such a high calibre set of acts to venues which typically find themselves under utilised.

"Seeing the local community support the event has been awesome but to shine a light on the local area, by welcoming international attendees has been immensely encouraging. “