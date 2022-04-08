First release films continue at Berwick venue

The Maltings in Berwick.

Securing the blockbuster movies is a further boost for the team at the Berwick venue as they aim to offer the best possible cinema programme to local audiences.

The latest adventure in the world created by JK Rowling – ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is currently being shown on the big screen at The Maltings until Saturday (April 16).

The film follows the journey of Professor Albus Dumbledore as he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a courageous team of wizards, witches and one brave muggle baker on a mission to prevent the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world.

It features a star-studded cast including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law.

Also taking to The Maltings big screen is the highly anticipated motion picture event ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ written by award-winning creator Julian Fellowes.

The film will show on various dates from April 29 to May 12.

The period drama follows the beloved characters, who take a grand journey to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

The original cast from the first Downton Abbey film reprise their roles while being joined by Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.