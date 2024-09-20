Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-talented musician from Northumberland has reached a major milestone with the release of his first commercial album.

Singer, songwriter and music producer James Bell, who previously lived in Morpeth and currently lives in Haydon Bridge, has unveiled Sunthread – which is described as an engaging mix of pop, rock and adult contemporary music.

The influences for the 27-year-old, who has a degree in creative music technology and experience in music, drama and broadcast media, include Kate Bush, Genesis, David Bowie, Enya and musical theatre.

James said: “It has been quite a journey and it’s really exciting to get to this point. A lot of work has gone into this album over the past two-and-a-half years.

Musician James Bell. Picture by JFW-Photography.

“It has been a huge challenge, but I have thoroughly enjoyed the process.

“I’ve had wonderful support from my family and friends, but now is the time for everyone to hear my songs and I look forward to their unbiased, independent feedback.

“I think it’s good music, I wouldn’t have done the album if I didn’t believe that, but it’s out there for all to listen and I want people to engage in the music and hopefully enjoy it.

“It’s a concept album about life. It’s about the ups and the downs – life is a mix of joy and sadness and everything in between. This is what I hope this album tries to represent.”

The album is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/5jGYud1dQ9PwtnQhztc9JX and you can follow James’ updates in relation to Sunthread at www.facebook.com/NorthumbrianMusician