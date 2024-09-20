First commercial album from Northumberland young musician is released
Singer, songwriter and music producer James Bell, who previously lived in Morpeth and currently lives in Haydon Bridge, has unveiled Sunthread – which is described as an engaging mix of pop, rock and adult contemporary music.
The influences for the 27-year-old, who has a degree in creative music technology and experience in music, drama and broadcast media, include Kate Bush, Genesis, David Bowie, Enya and musical theatre.
James said: “It has been quite a journey and it’s really exciting to get to this point. A lot of work has gone into this album over the past two-and-a-half years.
“It has been a huge challenge, but I have thoroughly enjoyed the process.
“I’ve had wonderful support from my family and friends, but now is the time for everyone to hear my songs and I look forward to their unbiased, independent feedback.
“I think it’s good music, I wouldn’t have done the album if I didn’t believe that, but it’s out there for all to listen and I want people to engage in the music and hopefully enjoy it.
“It’s a concept album about life. It’s about the ups and the downs – life is a mix of joy and sadness and everything in between. This is what I hope this album tries to represent.”
The album is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/5jGYud1dQ9PwtnQhztc9JX and you can follow James’ updates in relation to Sunthread at www.facebook.com/NorthumbrianMusician
