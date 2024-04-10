First acts announced at free music festival Gallagher Park Live in Bedlington for 2024
Gallagher Park Live, organised by East Bedlington Parish Council and held at Gallagher Park, will take place on Saturday, July 13.
The headline act is yet to be announced but already confirmed are americana group West Coast Band, soul and funk band Discography, 80’s Club, and show group Splash.
Former clerk of East Bedlington Parish Council, Ron Thornton, said: “This event is very important to the people of Bedlington as it provides real family entertainment at no cost to the public.
“Everything is organised and planned, and we can only hope that the weather is kinder this year to us than it was last.
“I would urge everyone to save the date July 13 and come to Gallagher Park for a fabulous free ‘sunny’ day out.”
Choppington Parish Council is also contributing towards children’s activities on the day.