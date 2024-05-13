Final line up announced for Gallagher Park Live free music festival in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final line up has been confirmed for this year’s Gallagher Park Live music festival in Northumberland.

Acts performing this year in Bedlington will be Fizzy Fish, Rock Choir, Splash Showcase, Club 80's Live, West Coast Band, Ryder, Detonators, Discography, and headliners UK Rock Show.

The free event, on July 13, is organised and funded by East Bedlington Parish Council, with contributions from Choppington Parish Council towards children’s activities.

