Gallagher Park Live will take place later this month and promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family.

Hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Steffen Peddie, bands Dodgy and S Club Allstars are already on the bill.

And now organisers have revealed The Straits will also be performing, and will belt out classics such as Money for Nothing, Brothers in Arms, Romeo and Juliet and Sultans of Swing.

The Straits will perform in Bedlington on July 16.

Dodgy are probably best known for their hit song Good Enough, and S Club Allstars – a spin-off group made up of former members of S Club 7 and S Club 8 – will provide a mixture of indie and pop music.

The festival will also feature a range of local talent, including solo vocalist Jay R, who is a lover of Ska and Northern Soul music who also sings classic Madness songs.

The Sleeze Sisters, a glam rock band who specialise in performing 70s glam rock music, will also hit the stage, along with Kewen and the Crosswalks, who are performing for the first time with their new line-up.

Rock and roll band The Panthers will perform retro rock and roll music with what is described as a ‘21st century twist’. And the highly talented Newcastle Rock Choir will sing tracks from Queen to Bill Withers.

Events chairwoman, councillor Dawn Crosby, told the News Post Leader: “Now that the line-up is complete, we have something for everyone, young or old.

“It’s going to be a great free family day out for Bedlington and the standard of the performers is second to none."

Mel Jackson of Jigsaw Event Management added: “We will have a great atmosphere in Gallagher Park with fairground rides, a craft fair, food concessions and hopefully good weather."

The festival on July 16 has been funded by a range of partners including East Bedlington Parish Council, with contributions from Choppington Parish Council, West Bedlington Town Council, Morgan Sindall and private donors.