Feltonbury Festival of Music and Art returns to Northumberland villages in its 10th year

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:46 BST
Felton and West Thirston are set to host the Feltonbury Festival of Music and Arts.

Now in its tenth year, the event takes place on Saturday, June 21 across a number of venues with a host of talented acts providing entertainment.

Venues include: the Gallery Courtyard, the Pant House, the Gallery 45 Café, the Village Hall, and Number 29.

Over 60 artists will attend from local bands, singer-songwriters, poets and choral singers – with the chance to join in yourself.

Feltonbury.

A £5 wristband includes entry to all venues on Saturday from 10am – 10pm. Bars and food outlets are available across the villages throughout the day.

Event organiser Neal Skelton said: “We’re really lucky that the event is so well supported by performers who turn up in increasing numbers each year, only matched by the number of visitors.

"It’s a friendly event, local, laid back, low key - but with exceptional content - and we think that’s what people enjoy.”

