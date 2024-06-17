Felton set to stage its own mini-Glastonbury festival
More than 25 performers will descend on venues around the village, including talented vocalist Lydia Bennett, The Claptones and the Bridge Singers.
Performances take place at the Gallery 45 Courtyard, at the Village Hall, with busking on the village bridge and performances at the Panthouse field where refreshments include an afternoon tea tent.
Organiser Neal Skelton said: “When we first came up with the idea for Feltonbury, it was a little arts and music festival and we worried about whether we'd get enough performers and people to appreciate them.
"But it just grew and grew - now we have a waiting list for performing slots. We've also added a Friday evening slot to our full-on Saturday with a full music and food offering.”
It takes place on Saturday, June 22 from 10am and concludes at the Panthouse at 10pm.
Proceeds support the Felton Plot, a community allotment, and other worthy causes.
