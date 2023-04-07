News you can trust since 1854
Felling Male Voice Choir prepare for performance at Morpeth church

Felling Male Voice Choir is preparing to perform at a Northumberland venue.

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

The choir, which performs throughout the UK and Europe, will be singing at Morpeth Methodist Church at on Saturday, April 15 at 7pm.

The group was formed in 1920 after a concert at Holly Hill Methodist Church and they are still going strong today.

Tickets are available for £8 per adult and are free for under 18’s, from the Church Office, Morpeth Tourist Information Centre or on the door that evening.

Morpeth Methodist Church.Morpeth Methodist Church.
Morpeth Methodist Church.
