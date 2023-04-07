The choir, which performs throughout the UK and Europe, will be singing at Morpeth Methodist Church at on Saturday, April 15 at 7pm.

The group was formed in 1920 after a concert at Holly Hill Methodist Church and they are still going strong today.

Tickets are available for £8 per adult and are free for under 18’s, from the Church Office, Morpeth Tourist Information Centre or on the door that evening.