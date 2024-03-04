Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band debuted with what was meant to be a one-off special concert on Valentine’s Day in 1994 but have since clocked up 28 spring tours, 26 festivals and produced seven CDs.

Typically, fiddlers Garry Blakeley, Ian Cutler, Marion Fleetwood, Peter Knight, Tom Leary and Brian McNeill bring a large range of fiddle playing styles to the rock back-line and are held together by drummer Dave Mattacks.

Hugh Crabtree, the band’s founding member, said: “I am frankly amazed that Feast of Fiddles is hitting the road again in 2024 – 30 years after the ‘daft idea’ first got enacted in Nettlebed Village Hall.

Feast of Fiddles are celebrating their 30th anniversary with their 2024 tour. Picture: Neil King.

“What we can definitely promise is a good time evening of musical entertainment, the like of which you’ll not see elsewhere. Old friends in the audience – we look forward to seeing you again and please follow our Facebook page as it will be busy with comment.”

The band has 18 shows in total across England and although they lost their sax and keyboard player, Alan Whetton, to cancer in 2022 and have had other musical projects disturb the involvement of Chris Leslie and Peter Knight, they are adamant that the show must go on.

Feast of Fiddles aren’t afraid to change things up and their 30th anniversary will be especially unique with past members and special guests to make an appearance along the way. This live music performance will be like no other and is guaranteed by the band to be enjoyed by even the most doubting of friends dragged along.

They will be coming to Northumberland on Friday April 12 at the Alnwick Playhouse for a show at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £23 or £25 and can be booked over telephone at 01665 660550 of on the Playhouse website.

Get a taste and see the band in action on YouTube.